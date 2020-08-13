Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,303 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 994,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

