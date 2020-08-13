Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,627. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

