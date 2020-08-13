Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5,895.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 41.7% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.50. 93,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

