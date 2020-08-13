Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 14,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.