Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 4,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,925. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limoneira by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Limoneira by 27.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

