LINA Achieves Market Cap of $5.63 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $210,848.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

