Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.23. 7,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,124. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.