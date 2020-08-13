Lindsay Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.