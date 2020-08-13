Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.57. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.