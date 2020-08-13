Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, G.Research lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,561. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

