Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,068. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $804.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 315,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.