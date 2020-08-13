Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 155,751 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 282,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,964,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$49,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,778,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,450.70.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

