Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 7.3%

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), approximately 390,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 938% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47.

Loopup Group Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Loopup Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loopup Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.