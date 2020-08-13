Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 5,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lovesac by 47.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

