Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $155.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

