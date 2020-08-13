Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.70. 2,250,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.10.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

