Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.56. 168,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

