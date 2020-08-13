Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $1,974,943 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.90. 34,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,190. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

