Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lumentum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $27,725,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

