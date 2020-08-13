Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

