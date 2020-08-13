Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “
LUNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.32.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.
