Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,615. The firm has a market cap of $562.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 200.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

