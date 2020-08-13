Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

