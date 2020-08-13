Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Position Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

MNSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.