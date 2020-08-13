Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mantech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of Mantech International stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 4,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.