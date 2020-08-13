Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$20.55 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 92.99 and a current ratio of 163.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

