Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 13.1%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 14,231,273 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,136,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 117.37% and a negative net margin of 228.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

