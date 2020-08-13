Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $131.53. 939,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of -212.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

