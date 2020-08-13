Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.25. 61,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,487.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,377.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

