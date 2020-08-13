Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 651,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.