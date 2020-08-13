Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 253,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after buying an additional 106,537 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 119,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 404,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

