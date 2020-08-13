Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,407. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.