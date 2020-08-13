Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Markel by 45.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 37.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 17.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $12.57 on Thursday, hitting $1,085.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,392. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $968.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,003.56.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

