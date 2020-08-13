Marsh & McLennan Companies’ (MMC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 811,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,088.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 719.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

