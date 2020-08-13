Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.38. The stock had a trading volume of 169,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,725. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.19 and a 200-day moving average of $291.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

