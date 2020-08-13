Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

