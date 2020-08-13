Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Trading 8% Higher

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mediaset in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

