Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Medtronic worth $413,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 125.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.27. 125,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

