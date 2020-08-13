Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The firm has a market cap of $382.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.07. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

