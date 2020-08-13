Mercer International (MERC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC):

8/12/2020 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2020 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Mercer International was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2020 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

7/15/2020 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 28.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

