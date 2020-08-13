Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.10.

MERC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,880. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $533.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

