Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

MRSN traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

