Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.93.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 21,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,537,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,317 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,354,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 1,057,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 781.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 427,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 409,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 328,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

