Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Methanex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,859. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $498,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

