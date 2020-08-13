Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after buying an additional 124,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after buying an additional 588,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,865,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.