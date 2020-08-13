Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at $154,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $403,828 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $9,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

