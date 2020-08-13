Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 4,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,275. The company has a market cap of $360.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $264,908. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $164,088. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 399,744 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.