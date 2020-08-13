Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BCS lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after buying an additional 787,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,600,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,476,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after buying an additional 81,326 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

