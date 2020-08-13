Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 335,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227,660. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $618,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,005,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,039,865.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $12,322,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,946,827 shares of company stock worth $125,519,783 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

