Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 8,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $548.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.07% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

