Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a payout ratio of -121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

